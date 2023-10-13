A solider under investigation for fraud suddenly took his life on Friday, October 13, 2023

The Ghana Armed Forces has explained in a statement Lance Corporal Sapak Dickson was found hanging from an electrical cable

The GAF said the soldier was under investigation for several cases of fraud and had been placed in custody

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has released a statement on Friday, October 13, to detail how a soldier took his own life with an electrical cable.

According to the Armed Forces, Lance Corporal Sapak Dickson from the 48 Engineer Regiment was under investigation for alleged fraudulent activities.

Stock images of a man looking at his phone with surprise and a group of soldiers in a military vehicle. Source: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The statement said Dickson's lifeless body was found hanging on the electrical cable in the unit's guard room at 5:30 a.m. on Friday.

“Preliminary investigative report indicates that the soldier who was under investigation for several cases of fraud was placed in close custody on Wednesday 11 October 2023, at about 1930 hours on a report to the Regiment for defrauding a Defense Civilian Staff,” the statement explained.

