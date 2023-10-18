During the NSMQ quarter-final contest, the event's Twitter admin teased St Augustine's College for hesitating on a question, comparing it to fishermen avoiding fishing on Tuesdays, a local superstition.

Similarly, Keta Senior High School, dubbed "Bakano boys" due to their coastal location, was playfully referred to in the updates, adding a humorous touch to the event's reporting.

The admin's witty approach showcased a playful side to the NSMQ updates.

During the quarter-final contest of the 2023 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) involving St Augustine's College, Keta Senior High School, and Tamale Senior High School, the NSMQ Twitter page admin playfully teased St Augustine's College for abstaining from answering a question.

Comparing their hesitation to fishermen refraining from fishing on Tuesdays, the admin alluded to a local superstition.

St Augustine's College students are occasionally referred to as fishermen due to their coastal location in Cape Coast, a term they don't appreciate.

In a post on X, formally Twitter, the admin used this reference humorously, highlighting the proximity of their school to the sea.

This light-hearted banter added a playful twist to the updates, showcasing the admin's witty approach to reporting the NSMQ events.

At the end of the contest, Keta Senior High School won with 44 points, followed by Tamale Senior High School with 35 points and St Augustine's with 32 points.

St Louis SHS Girls Beat Adisco

St Louis Senior High School defeated former champion Adisadel College with a remarkable score of 53-19 in the one-eighth contest.

The unexpected victory left spectators and social media abuzz, highlighting the unpredictable nature of the NSMQ competition and showcasing

St Louis Senior High School's academic prowess Abuakwa State College secured the second position with 23 points, adding to the intense competition.

Wesley Girls beats St Peters

Meanwhile, Wesley Girls High School was victorious over St Peters Boys and Louis Rutten SHS at the preliminary stage.

The team from Wesley Girls won by 52 points, while their closest contender, St Peters, garnered 37 points, and Louis Rutten SHS earned 19 points.

