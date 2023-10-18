Ghanaian Dr Dorcas Oyueley Kodie serves as a moderator in the 2023 Junior Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ)

The educator doubles as an assistant lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST)

YEN.com.gh throws the spotlight on her education and accomplishments before becoming a quiz mistress

Ghanaian educator Dr Dorcas Oyueley Kodie is one of the current moderators of the 2023 Junior Science and Maths Quiz (JSMQ).

Per Webapps KNUST, she's an assistant lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology's (KNUST) School of Veterinary Medicine, College of Health Sciences.

Meet Dorcas Oyueley Kodie the KNUST assistant lecturer who is a quiz mistress for the 2023 contest. Photo credit: @JSMQ_GH/@VOICE_of_KNUST.

Source: Twitter

Born in Tema in Ghana's Greater Accra Region, where she received her primary and secondary education, Kodie later attended KNUST. She earned her Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree from the Kumasi-based university, said Webapps Knust.

Before obtaining her Master of Veterinary Science (MVSc) degree in Small Animal Surgery in 2021 from the University of Ibadan in Nigeria, Dr Kodie worked with the Veterinary Services Department of the Ministry of Food and Agriculture for a while.

She then joined her alma mater in January 2022 as an assistant lecturer in the KNUST Department of Clinical Studies.

Source: YEN.com.gh