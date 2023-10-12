Dr. Anita Oppong-Quaicoe, a moderator for the 2023 National Science and Maths Quiz, had previously been a participant in the competition back in 2005

According to information from Nsmq.com.gh, Dr. Oppong-Quaicoe joined the ranks of NSMQ moderators in 2023, overseeing various contests in the Regional Qualifiers and the Preliminary Stage.

Records reveal that Oppong-Quaicoe had represented Ghana National College during the National Championship of the National Science & Maths Quiz (NSMQ) in 2005.

Dr Anita Oppong-Quaicoe an NSMQ Quiz mistress Photo credit: NSMQ Ghana

Dr. Anita Oppong-Quaicoe: Transitioning from childhood aspirations to a career in chemistry education

According to the doctor, her childhood ambition was to pursue a career as a medical doctor, driven by her early passion for science.

On the other hand, she also considered the path of becoming a lawyer. However, in an intriguing twist, she now holds the role of a lecturer in the Department of Chemistry at the University of Ghana, Legon.

Dr. Oppong-Quaicoe specializes in Synthetic Organic Chemistry, with her research centered on the synthesis of small molecules and the advancement of methods and catalysts.

In 2005, during her final year at Ghana National College, Anita participated in the NSMQ competition, where her team, regrettably, suffered a narrow one-point loss to Anglican SHS, Kumasi.

Dr. Thelma Ohene-Agyei: from Wesley Girls' student to senior lecturer and NSMQ quiz mistress

Meanwhile, Dr. Thelma Ohene-Agyei, currently serving as a quiz mistress at the 2023 NSMQ, has a background as a former student of Wesley Girls' Senior High School and holds the position of senior lecturer at the University of Ghana's School of Pharmacy.

Her roots trace back to Takoradi, and she grew up in Obuasi, a prominent gold-mining hub in Ghana.

Dr. Ohene-Agyei's academic journey includes earning a Ph.D. in pharmacology from the University of Cambridge, with earlier degrees obtained from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology in Kumasi.

NSMQ icon Professor Elsie Effah Kaufmann makes a rare appearance as an audience member

Meanwhile, a remarkable and infrequent sight unfolded as the esteemed NSMQ mistress, Professor Elsie Effah Kaufmann, was observed in the audience during the quiz.

Known as the enduring face and voice of the competition, the renowned scientist and University of Ghana lecturer assumes the role of moderator from the quarter-finals stage of the competition.

This exceptional occurrence drew attention, offering a unique glimpse of Professor Kaufmann in a different role.

