Dr. Thelma Ohene-Agyei, a distinguished quiz mistress presiding over some of the 2023 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) contests, has roots deeply connected to education and Ghana's rich gold mining heritage.

A former student of Wesley Girls' Senior High School, Dr. Ohene-Agyei currently holds the esteemed position of senior lecturer at the School of Pharmacy, University of Ghana.

Born in Takoradi, she spent her formative years in Obuasi, a mining town renowned for contributing significantly to Ghana's gold exports.

The academic background of Dr. Thelma Ohene-Agyei

Dr. Ohene-Agyei's academic journey took her to prestigious institutions both in Ghana and the United Kingdom.

After completing her undergraduate and master's degrees in pharmacy at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology in Kumasi, she pursued her passion for pharmacology, culminating in a Ph.D. from the University of Cambridge.

Beyond her impressive academic achievements, Dr. Ohene-Agyei is known for her affinity for reading and writing, showcasing her multifaceted talents that have enriched her role as the NSMQ quiz mistress and her contributions to education and academia in Ghana.

NSMQ icon Professor Elsie Effah Kaufmann makes a rare appearance as an audience member

Meanwhile, a remarkable and infrequent sight unfolded as the esteemed NSMQ mistress, Professor Elsie Effah Kaufmann, was observed in the audience during the quiz.

Known as the enduring face and voice of the competition, the renowned scientist and University of Ghana lecturer assumes the role of moderator from the quarter-finals stage of the competition.

This exceptional occurrence drew attention, offering a unique glimpse of Professor Kaufmann in a different role.

NSMQ moderator Dr. Anita Oppong-Quaicoe: From contestant to educator

In another story, Dr. Anita Oppong-Quaicoe, a moderator at the National Science and Maths Quiz, has an intriguing NSMQ history as she once participated as a contestant in 2005 while in her final year at Ghana National College.

Her team narrowly lost to Anglican SHS, Kumasi, by just one point. Despite initially aspiring to become a medical doctor or a lawyer, Dr. Oppong-Quaicoe now serves as a lecturer at the Department of Chemistry, University of Ghana, Legon, marking a remarkable transition from contestant to educator.

