Ghanaian lawyer Sandra Esi Amamoo is said to have emerged as the best student in Conveyancing and Drafting during the 60th Ghana School of Law enrollment ceremony

On Friday, October 20, Ghanaian lawyer Sandra Esi Amamoo emerged as the best student in Conveyancing and Drafting during the 60th Ghana School of Law induction.

She was part of more than 1,000 lawyers who were called to the Ghana Bar during the ceremony.

In online photos seen by YEN.com.gh, Amamoo Esq rocked her induction gown and wig for the occasion. Her look did not include accessories.

"Sandra Esi AMAMOO. Best student in Conveyancing and Drafting at the 60th call to the bar. Proud of you, my love. That's my girl," she captioned the frames.

Ghanaian couple called to the Ghana Bar

In a similar story, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian couple Ross Osei Owusu Esq and Sylvia Mamle Assem Esq were among over 1,000 lawyers called to the Ghana Bar on Friday, October 20.

The pair posed in stunning photos while wearing professional regalia for the 60th induction ceremony. Owusu Esq and Assem Esq appeared in four pictures.

Sharing the pictures on X, formerly Twitter, @DeLaw_Platform indicated that the couple is the first to enrol at the Bar together since the inception of the Ghana School of Law.

Boys who wrote WASSCE exams in same SHS become doctors

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that two friends who wrote their West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) together in Ghana have become medical doctors.

The duo attended and studied the same course in a Ghanaian senior high school, where they wrote the West African Examinations Council's (WAEC) WASSCE before heading to the same university.

X user, formerly Twitter FestusLivingst1, disclosed that they both attended the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

