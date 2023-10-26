Reactions have trailed the decision by the organisers of the NSMQ to reschedule the final

Many have suggested that Prempeh College should be added to the final contest due to the issues it has raised

The final contest will now be held on October 31, between Achimota School, Presec and Opoku Ware

The decision by Primetime Limited, organisers of the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) to reschedule the final contest involving Achimota School, Opoku Ware School and Presbyterian Boys Senior High School has stirred reactions online.

The announcement, that the event has been moved from October 31 to October 30, has been seen as welcome news by many ardent lovers of the competition.

Supporters of the participating schools in the final remain in an anxious wait as many express optimism that their school will come out as the victor.

Some Ghanaians call for inclusion of Prempeh College in the final

Some people who also shared their views about the change in date have opined that Prempeh College has a pending case with the organizers and should be allowed to take part in the final.

They make the claims on the backdrop of a recent brouhaha involving the organisers and the five-time NSMQ champions, where the latter raised objections regarding how it was eliminated from the competition at the semi-final stage.

YEN.com.gh sampled some views.

Born To Rule commented:

Primetime have disappointed some of us for failing to provide answers to the PREMPEH COLLEGE protest. Anyway I wish all the schools the very best of luck.

Pi La To indicated:

Give to Prempeh what belongs to Prempeh

Baba Mustapha commented:

Prempeh college will be there as our ball boys

Emmanuel Adu-Abankoro stated:

Prempeh College want the facts please. National Science & Maths Quiz

Yeboah Kofi Stephen added:

I think the sofoline SHS take the matter to Supreme court, this final will delay p333

Ato Guilburt MçAcquah replied:

The competition has left Ashanti Region that ooo. Prempeh cause am. Bad losers

Ghana Beye Yie wrote:

Prempeh College should be invited

Primetime dismisses Prempeh College Petition

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that Primetime Limited has dismissed the petition submitted by Prempeh College in relation to its semi-final exit.

The organisers said upon careful review, it was satisfied with the explanation given by the NSMQ consultant and the quiz mistress over the decision not to award marks to Prempeh College for the disputed riddle.

