An old student of Achimota School has donated an amount of GH¢10,000 to the National Science and Maths Quiz team.

Nana Atta Poku Agyeman, who completed Achimota School in the year 2000, recently visited the NSMQ team, where he made the donation.

The amount will go into the preparation being made by the NSMQ team as they face Presec and Opoku Ware School in the finals of the competition.

The school thanked the old student for the kind gesture and urged others to follow suit.

The post, which was sighted on the Facebook page of Achimota School, was captioned.

"A wonderful precedent for the rest of our community to pour in support for our team towards our third national title @nsmqghana A big thank you to Akora Nana Atta Poku Agyeman, Lugard House, 2000, for his kindness.

At the time of writing the report, the post had raked in over 300 likes.

Ghanaians commend the Achimota old student

Many people who reacted to the post commended the young man for his kind gesture.

Veronica Mould reacted:

This is an awesome outpouring of generosity Akora.Let’s start investing in the the school through the ASET Fund. To take us to higher and greater heights.

Rhoda Adjeley Adjei commented:

AKORA God bless u

Mercy Naa Aki Addo - Quaynor added:

Awwwwww, a very proud Akora, God bless you plenty wae

Stan Appiah replied:

Well done Nana Atta Poku Agyeman, for the support to the team. Kudos to the NSMQ stars who are doing amazing

Achimota School old boy speaks ahead of final

YEN.com.gh reported that an old student of Achimota School has sent a strong signal to other opponents about their preparedness to win the trophy.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of Joy News, the young man said the school put doubters to shame after emerging victorious in their contest involving Wesley Girls' High School and St Louis SHS.

He expressed optimism that the NSMQ team of Achimota will crown their hard work by winning the trophy this year.

