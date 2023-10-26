The NSMQ final contest between Achimota School, Presec and Opoku Ware School that was initially slated for October 30 has been rescheduled

The highly anticipated National Science and Maths Quiz grand final between Achimota School, Presbyterian Boys Senior High School and Opoku Ware School has been rescheduled for the second time.

The contest, which was set to be held on Tuesday, October 31, will now take place on Monday, October 30, at the National Theatre.

NSMQ final rescheduled Photo credit: @National Science & Maths Quiz/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Organisers of the competition, Primetime Limited, made the announcement on its social media handles on Thursday, October 26, where it said the decision was taken due to unforeseen circumstances.

"Due to unforeseen circumstances beyond our control, the Grand Finale has been scheduled to Monday, 30th of October 2023 at 2pm at the National Theatre," the statement read.

Ghanaians react to the change of date

Many people thronged the comment to welcome the decision, whereas others also expressed optimism that their school would emerge victorious.

Ga Bi stated:

Congratulations in advance to the blues

Faisal Ibn Yakub reacted:

The program starts at 2pm but the final contest will start at 5pm. Speeches and announcements will take the first 3 hours. They won't tell you this

Joshua Achina-Antobre commented:

Owass or Achimota. I'm tired of presec winning all the time. It will be a miracle for Achimota to beat their regional champions though. And owass hmmm. It looks like an easy win for presec

Baiden Neuman Baidoo Bright added:

We are still waiting for for Primetime Ghana. This year we are not worried about the time and date, we just need final competition

Val Klyntinz stated:

Prime time are u guys serious at all ? U just wake up and be changing time anyhow

Achimota old boy warns Presec and OWASS

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that an old student of Achimota School had sent a strong warning to other opponents about their preparedness to win the trophy.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of Joy News, the young man said Achimota School put doubters to shame after emerging victorious in their contest involving Wesley Girls' High School and St Louis SHS.

"They called us underdogs, and no one expected us to make it this far. And we are going to Accra, Accra is our territory."

Source: YEN.com.gh