A video about an old student of Achimota School speaking about his school's chances of winning this year's NSMQ has gone viral

He said prior to the semi-final contest, many people never fancied them to emerge as the winners

The young man expressed optimism that the school would win the trophy for the third time in its history

An old student of Achimota School has said the victory recorded by the school in the semi-final contest of the NSMQ should send a strong signal to other opponents about their preparedness to win the trophy.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of Joy News, the young man expressed delight that the school put doubters to shame after emerging victorious in their contest involving Wesley Girls' High School and St Louis SHS.

"They called us underdogs, and no one expected us to make it this far. And we are going to Accra, Accra is our territory"

He expressed optimism that the NSMQ team of Achimota will crown their hard work by winning the trophy this year.

"We are actually the first co-educational institution to win this quiz, so we are taking the trophy back to school.

The two-time winners will face Opoku Ware School and Presbyterian Boys' Senior High School on Tuesday 31st October 2023.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 7000 views and 400 likes.

Watch the video below

Ghanaians react to the comments of the Achimota boy

Many people who reacted to the comments of the young man urged him to be measured regarding his expectations of the NSMQ finals.

Qwë Kü reacted:

We are coming for you guys

Firstlady Doreen Virtue stated:

Where is the Rasta boy

Kaakyire Amoo Kofi Nkrumah added:

Jubilation after defeating girls school

Jema'ppelle Kofi replied:

Congratulations

Presec advances to NSMQ final

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Presec has advanced to the final of NSMQ over Mfantsipim School and Keta SHTS

They obtained 44 points over their contenders in the third semifinal clash on Thursday, October 19.

PRESEC Legon will be hoping to win the NSMQ for the eighth time.

