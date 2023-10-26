Reverend Solomon Quartey, a Ghanaian preacher, visited a cemetery to deliver a message of gratitude to a late benefactor who supported his education

He headed to the burial ground to show gratitude after his call to the Ghana Bar by the General Legal Council on Friday, October 20

The video in which he sheds tears at an occasion held to celebrate his achievement has triggered emotions

Ghanaian preacher Reverend Solomon Quartey visited the grave to thank a late benefactor who supported his education after his call to the Ghana Bar.

He held back emotions while recalling that the late Hayford Nii Perbi Armaah funded his studies before passing away on May 15, 2022.

Quartey, however, was reduced to tears when he later arrived at an occasion hosted to celebrate his call to the Bar. Upon entering a family house, he was greeted by loved ones before the meltdown.

The new lawyer, supported by the Osu community to achieve his dream, returned home to show appreciation. He received a hero's welcome at his ancestral home.

Quartey was one of over 1,000 newly qualified lawyers that the General Legal Council (GLC) admitted into the Bar on Friday, October 20.

Watch his video below:

