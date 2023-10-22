Celebrated Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale has displayed a $300,000 (GH¢3,524,637.00+) customised pendant

He posted multiple visuals in which he showed off the expensive neck chain with glittering stones

Fans of the 1 Don hit singer's post in which he sends a message to his haters as he urged them to stop fighting him

Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale, known in real life as Charles Nii Armah Mensah, has shown off a pendant he claims to be worth $300,000 (GH¢3,524,637.00+).

The musician, who has earned a reputation as a controversial entertainment personality, recently sparked debate about the £80,000 he bagged from his performance at the Ghana Music Awards UK. The claim resulted in a war of words between him and some entertainment pundits and presenters, including Neat FM's Akwasi Aboagye.

Shatta Wale flaunts $300,000 customised pendant. Photo credit: Charles Nii Armah Mensah.

Source: Facebook

He took to his socials to share visuals of the luxurious necklace as he urged his detractors to join him to win together.

''Don't fight me, but Join me let's win together $300k on my neck this time. #Incoming is getting loud,'' he said.

See the visuals here.

Peeps react to the visuals of Shatta Wale

Hogba Ernest commented:

Dem never see it coming.

Hogba Ernest indicated:

Incoming, coming in with plenty of things.

Godwin Ashong Atisey said:

I love this.

Young Gasco commented:

I want to buy some daddy. Where can I get some Charles Nii Armah Mensah.

Addi Geniral Pusskin reacted:

U deserve, even more, my King.

Ayasco Gh posted:

Congratulations.

Yabre Awal mentioned:

Congratulations.

Yûng Blåqbwøy posted:

SM Empire will always keep 'em.

Jungle King Fitz Franklin commented:

The brand beyond brands.

Alex Wayo indicated:

No Fake Things, Money Man.

Obo Van said:

Congratulations! That's awesome!

Yhung Abu Dhabi mentioned:

This is how Gh artiste needs to be. Shatta Dey show dem the way for the Ghana music industry.

Pieroo Macak posted:

Congratulations.

Sono Ernest shared:

Congratulations.

Rmg Lass Born indicated:

That's awesome! Congratulations!

Thugboy Henry shared:

I know they can see we coming.

Kweicy Clig posted:

4real...The African Eagle. In Shatta, We Trust. Louder King.

Kojo Cristiano reacted:

Man of the moment.

Abubakar Sina said:

Congratulations.

Saddik Abubakar posted:

Congratulations.

Viviv Fairchild

Congratulations.

Shatta Wale celebrates with girlfriend at his birthday party in the UK

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian multiple award-winning dancehall musician Shatta Wale climaxed his birthday with his girlfriend and team members inside Proud City in London, UK.

He clocked a new age on Tuesday, October 17, and shared a message to express gratitude. The musician, who has been in London since he touched down for the Ghana Music Awards UK, commemorated the day on Friday, October 20.

The 2023 Ghana Music Awards UK Artiste of the Year winner was spotted with his girlfriend Maali, his manager Sammy Flex, and some Ghanaian entertainers and bloggers before and during the bash.

Shatta Wale wins Artiste of the Year

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that dancehall musician Shatta Wale, born Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jr, won Artiste of the Year at the 2023 Ghana Music Awards UK.

The Taking Over hit musician swept four other awards, including the Reggae Dancehall Artiste of the Year, Reggae Dancehall Song of the Year, Most Popular Song of the Year, and the Most Dominant Fanbase of the Year.

The musician celebrated the momentous achievements on X, formerly Twitter while shading his haters.

Source: YEN.com.gh