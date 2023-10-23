Four Catholic priests have been commended after they were successfully called to Ghana Bar

They joined over 1000 lawyers for the call to the Bar ceremony that was recently held in Accra

Many people who reacted to the news congratulated the four lawyers on the amazing feat achieved

Four Catholic priests have received congratulatory messages from friends, loved ones and church members after they called the Ghana Bar.

The quartet, Father Anthony Santah of the Tamale Archdiocese, Father Boamah of Wiawso Diocese, Father Samuel Amoah-Owusu Agyemang of the Konongo-Mampong Diocese and Father. Dennis Yaw Ampem joined over 1,000 lawyers as they attended the Call to the Bar ceremony.

Catholic priests get called to the Bar Photo credit: National Union of Ghana Catholic Diocesan Priests' Associations/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Photos sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of the National Union of Ghana Catholic Diocesan Priests' Associations showed the new lawyers in their barrister's wig and gown looking very excited.

The post was captioned:

Our Catholic Priests called to the Bar today.Congratulations to you brothers. You have made us proud. This is why the Catholic Church MUST even make more IMPACT. God has showered us with BLESSINGS! God bless you all.

Ghanaians commend the lawyers

Well-wishers thronged the comment section to for achieving their ambitions.

Joana Antwi stated:

Congratulations Rev fr's

Brah Emma commented:

Congratulations padre

Lively Viv Mariah reacted:

Congratulations to you all

Joyce Naa Puopelee added:

Congratulations to you Father Anthony

Over 1000 lawyers called to the bar

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that 1,092 newly qualified lawyers have been called to the Ghana Bar.

This number of lawyers called to the Bar in 2023 is an improvement on the figure of 1,075 from 2022.

In 2023, there were 2898 candidates, of which 946 missed out on being called.

Prempeh old students named best law student

Also, Ebenezer Addai Osei (Esq) was adjudged Overall Best Performing Student for the Professional Law course at a Call to the Bar ceremony held on October 20, 2023.

Ebenezer Addai Osei (Esq) was given a laptop, a soft copy of Law Reports installed, and a hard copy of Ghana Law Reports.

He would also receive an LL.M Scholarship at a law school of his choice, which would be sponsored by the Scholarship Secretariat, subject to applicable conditions.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh