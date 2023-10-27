An old student of OWASS has expressed disgust over the decision by Prempeh College to sue organisers of the NSMQ

Kofi Ofosu Nkansah, in a post on Facebook, described the move by Prempeh College as shameful

Netizens who saw the post shared diverse opinions on the actions of Prempeh College

The Chief Executive Officer of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), Kofi Ofosu Nkansah, has lashed out at Prempeh College for suing Primetime Limited, organisers of the National Science and Maths Quiz.

Prempeh College, in a writ that has gone viral online has filed an injunction on the pending NSMQ finals scheduled to be held on Monday, October 30.

Reacting to the new development, Kofi Ofosu Nkansah, an old boy of Opoku Ware School, in a post on Facebook, described the act as shameful.

He wondered why the five-time champions would go to court over NSMQ.

"Prempeh College, this is shameful. Going to Court over one NSMQ question. Sweaa".

Primetime Limited meanwhile are yet to release any official communication on the new development.

Ghanaians react to the move by Prempeh College

Netizens who reacted to the post remain divided in their opinions regarding the move by Prempeh College.

Edmund Barwuah stated:

I think it’s a good step. It says a lot about the passion people have in such a program. It may not change anything but I am excited about the level of interest in an educational competition.

Enoch Sowah added:

The whole point of getting an education is to apply the knowledge acquired in your field of study. An old student believes that his COLLEGE has been unfairly treated and is using legal and democratic means to correct that wrong, how is that an issue? wrong is wrong no matter how trivial you may think the issue is

Augustine Kyei stated:

It’s not fair to be treated unfairly. Especially if it favours OWASS

Kwaku Kusi-appiah added:

Please, Prempeh College is not in court. It is a country of laws.....an individual has decided to test those laws.

NSMQ final rescheduled

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the NSMQ final between Achimota School, Presec and Opoku Ware School has been rescheduled for the second time.

The contest, which was set to be held on Tuesday, October 31, will now take place on Monday, October 30, at the National Theatre.

Primetime Limited made the announcement on its social media handles on Thursday, October 26, where it said the decision was taken due to unforeseen circumstances.

