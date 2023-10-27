Prempeh College has taken legal action against NSMQ organisers Primetime Limited, seeking an injunction on the upcoming finals scheduled for October 30, 2023

The dispute arose over an answer provided by Prempeh College's contestants in the semi-final, contested by the school as correct but deemed wrong by the quiz mistress

The school remains resolute in their pursuit of a fair resolution, exploring all available options to address the disagreement

Prempeh College, a prominent National Science and Math Quiz (NSMQ) participant, has taken legal action against Primetime Limited, the competition's organisers.

The school has filed a lawsuit and is seeking an interlocutory injunction on the NSMQ finals scheduled for October 30, 2023.

This move follows a dispute regarding an answer provided by Prempeh College's contestants during the semi-final round, which the school claims was correct but was deemed wrong by the quiz mistress.

A collage of a Prempeh College student and the suit filed Photo credit: @NSMQGhana and Kofi Owusu Nkansah Source: Facebook

Source: Facebook

In response, Primetime Limited dismissed the petition submitted by Prempeh College about the semi-final contest.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The organisers said upon careful review, it was satisfied with the explanation given by the NSMQ consultant and the quiz mistress over the decision not to award marks to Prempeh College for the disputed riddle.

signed by the school's NSMQ coordinator, PB Damoah, Prempeh College stated its intention to explore all available options to ensure a just outcome.

The legal action adds a significant twist to the NSMQ proceedings, raising questions about the final event's status and outcome as the legal dispute unfolds.

Meet The Teacher Who Has Led Presec To Five Consecutive Finals Since 2019

Presbyterian Boys' Senior High School (Presec) alumnus Isaac Boakye Nyamekye praised NSMQ coordinator Dzidefo Afram for his achievements.

Nyamekye highlighted Afram's success, leading West Africa Senior High School to the 2018 NSMQ final and guiding Presec to five consecutive finals since 2019.

Presec aims for an eighth NSMQ trophy in the upcoming final against Opoku Ware School and Achimota School.

Presec NSMQ Stars Choose Wesley Girls Over Abugiss

Meanwhile, Presec contestants stirred controversy by naming Wesley Girls as their favourite girls' school despite being asked to choose between St Mary's SHS and Aburi Girls SHS.

Benedict Partey Dortey and Selinam Kofi Mortey picked Aburi Girls but preferred Wesley Girls.

Samuel Acheampong Sekyere chose Wesley Girls as his favourite, sparking online discussions with the video receiving over 80,000 views and 50 comments.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh