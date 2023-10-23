The petition submitted by Prempeh College to the organizers of the NSMQ has been dismissed

The organizers affirmed the decision by the quiz mistress not to award Prempeh College the points regarding a riddle

Many people who reacted to the post were divided in their opinions, with some commending the organizers

Primetime Limited, organizers of the National Science & Maths Quiz,﻿ has dismissed the petition submitted by Prempeh College in relation to the semi-final contest involving Opoku Ware School and Pope John SHS.

The five-time champions raised objections regarding an answer to a riddle in the fifth round during the contest and wanted the organizers to overturn the results in their favour.

The organizers, in a response signed by the Managing Director, Nana Akua Mensah, said upon careful review, it was satisfied with the explanation given by the NSMQ consultant and the quiz mistress over the decision not to award marks to Prempeh College for the disputed riddle.

"The Quiz Mistress exercises discretion on whether an answer provided by a contestant is sufficiently responsive and would have accepted the answer given by the Prempeh College contestants if, in her professional opinion, the target key and the answer given by the contestants were synonymous.

She did not, in this case, opting instead to maintain the more precise original key. When the complaint came to the attention of the Physics consultant, full consideration was given to all the issues raised and the protesters, after receiving complete attention, were satisfied with the explanation and counterexample that the consultant gave. The Quiz Mistress’s ruling is affirmed," the statement read in part.

The organizers also admonished Prempeh College to accept the outcome of the semi-final content in good faith.

"The ability to protest a question. answer, or mode of adjudication Is not a new one and we would like Prempeh College to use the procedure described in the NSMQ Rules to address their grievances, rather than resort to a smear campaign on social media Sultying the reputation of the competition is not an action one takes when one 's truly gracious m defeat, disagreeing, but accepting the outcome in good faith 1s graciousness in defeat."

At the time of writing the report, the post had gathered over 1000 likes and 200 comments.

Ghanaians react to the response

Many people who reacted to the petition were divided in their opinions about the issue

Emmanuel Obeng Rasmobile stated:

Aaaaaba ..... Why not go straight to the point and spare us with all this long grammar

Ebenezer Papa Asuoye Dodoo added:

PC, over to you. No stress and hard feelings koraaa.

Justice Baidoo said:

Well said. Keep your cool PC and come back strong next year.

OWASS advances to finals

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Opoku Ware School advanced to the finals after winning its semifinal contest.

They obtained 38 points against Pope John Senior High School and Minor Seminary, who bagged 36 points and Prempeh College's 36 points.

The school will be hoping to win the trophy for the third time.

