A video of a member of Mfantsipim School's NSMQ team rejoicing after his school qualified for the final is trending

David Nynasah Hayfron thanked God for the victory and expressed delight over his performance

Social media users have congratulated Mfantsipim School for advancing to the finals

A National Science and Maths Quiz team member for Mfantsipim School, David Nynasah Hayfron, broke his silence after his school triumphed in the semi-final contest.

Mfantsipim School qualified for the final of the NSMQ after beating Presbyterian Boys School and Osei Tutu Boys School.

Speaking after the contest, a visibly excited David Nynasah Hayfron expressed delight in his performance in the NSMQ.

He also showed appreciation to God for granting his school the victory in the nail-biting contest.

"I am glad. I always give glory to God that he has used me for his glory. I give glory to God that he has made this opportunity possible for me. It was a surprise as it was going on, and all I could do was thank God."

Mfantsipim School will now face St Augastine's College and Keta Senior High Technical School in the final of the NSMQ.

Ghanaians congratulate Mfanstipim School

Social media users have praised Mfantsipim School for advancing to the final of the NSMQ.

@KingHec14036479 reacted:

"Mfantsipim has saved the competition from becoming a one way traffic - presec always winning. They learnt from their contest in last year's semis against presec. You don't always beat a school with pedigree like Mfantsipim. It was just a matter of time."

@SwanzyBharon added:

"W'ank) Botwe aa w'ank) school."

@Blakwata added:

"Host and win Two Cape Coast schools are here."

@BraSly47002104 added:

"This year #NSMQ Finals dier unless you sabi swim oo."

Otumfuo donates new trophy to NSMQ

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II had donated a new trophy to organisers of the National Science and Maths Quiz.

The Managing Director of Primetime Limited, Nana Akua Aboagyewaa Mensa-Bonsu, said the new trophy will be outdoors in 2024.

She made the disclosure at the 2023 NSMQ grand finale in Accra.

