Presec, Legon clinched their 8th NSMQ trophy by triumphing over Achimota School and OWASS (Opoku Ware School) in a highly competitive final held on Monday, October 30, 2023, at Achimota School.

This remarkable victory marked the second back-to-back win for Presec, who secured an impressive 40 points during the intense competition.

Achimota School, renowned for its strong NSMQ presence, secured the second position with 28 points, displaying commendable performance throughout the contest.

Presec wins 8th NSMQ title Photo credit: @nsmqghana

OWASS, while not claiming the top spot, put up a remarkable effort and finished with 23 points, earning them the third position in the competition.

The NSMQ is a platform that celebrates academic excellence, encouraging students to deepen their knowledge in the fields of science and mathematics.

The competition has become a significant event in the educational calendar of Ghana, with schools from across the nation vying for the coveted trophy.

Presec, Legon's back-to-back victory has garnered reactions about to their dedication, hard work, and commitment to academic excellence. The NSMQ continues to inspire and nurture the next generation of scientists and mathematicians in Ghana.

