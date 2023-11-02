Biheco alumnus Dzidefo Afram, class of '96, played a pivotal role in PRESEC's National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) success

Since joining Presec in 2019, he has led the school to five consecutive NSMQ finals, winning the title in 2022 and 2023

Dzidefo Afram's impact extended to West African Secondary School, leading them to the NSMQ final in 2018, showcasing his dedication to promoting academic excellence

Bishop Herman College has celebrated Dzidefo Afram, the teacher who led PRESEC to win its 8th National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) title on October 30, 2023.

The school acknowledged their old boy and his contribution as a teacher to PRESEC and their victory in the NSMQ.

Dzidefo Afram, an from the class of '96, has played a pivotal role in helping PRESEC secure the NSMQ trophy for the eighth time.

Since he arrived at Presec in 2019, the school has consistently made it to the NSMQ finals, appearing in four consecutive finals leading up to the recent victory on October 30, 2023.

During his tenure, Presec claimed the prestigious NSMQ title twice, in 2022 and 2023, showcasing his impactful contributions to the school's success.

Notably, Mr. Afram's influence extends beyond PRESECLEGON; he also led West African Secondary School to the NSMQ final in 2018. His expertise and dedication have undoubtedly played a significant role in shaping the academic excellence of the schools he has been associated with.

The consistent success of PRESEC in the NSMQ under his guidance reflects his dedication to nurturing young talents and promoting a culture of excellence in education.

The achievements of Mr Dzidefo Afram underscore the proud legacy of Biheco alums and the profound impact that dedicated educators can have on shaping the future leaders of tomorrow. His contributions have not only brought honour to his alma mater but have also inspired generations of students to aspire to greatness in the field of science and mathematics.

PRESEC responds to BIHECO's post on Twitter

In response to Bishop Herman's congratulatory message, PRESEC indicated that many people do not see the importance of someone close to them. Quoting a scripture to back their message.

"Jesus said to them, “A prophet is treated with honor everywhere except in his own hometown , among his relatives, and in his own house.”(Mark 6:4 (TPT))"

PRESEC NSMQ 2023 Winner Selinam Mortey Fulfills Prophetic Victory

Meanwhile, Selinam Mortey, a contestant from PRESEC in the 2023 NSMQ, fulfilled his prophecy in junior high school by leading his team to victory.

Inspired by his older brother's near miss in 2019, Selinam had predicted he would attend PRESEC and win the competition.

This year, he achieved his prophecy, avenging his brother's loss and becoming a symbol of inspiration for aspiring students, as PRESEC triumphed with 40 points over Achimota School and Opoku Ware School.

Partey Dortey: Parents Of PRESEC NSMQ Finalist Say They Knew Their Son Would Shine

In a related development, Benedict Partey Dortey's parents express their unsurprise at his NSMQ achievement, citing his exceptional work ethic and diligence.

They reveal Benedict's early academic prowess, skipping class one and starting from class two, impressing teachers and peers not only with his intelligence but also his behaviour.

The parents credit Benedict's mathematical brilliance to his father and their unwavering belief in his potential, proud witnesses of his success on the national stage.

