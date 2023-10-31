In the 2023 National Science and Math Quiz finals, Opoku Ware School's standout contestant, Stephen Apemah-Baah, was visibly emotional as his team lost to PRESEC

Despite his remarkable performance leading his school to the finals, the defeat left him in tears, comforted by others who praised his efforts.

His resilience and talent as a first-year student were evident throughout the competition, and that brought them to the finals

In a heart-wrenching moment, Opoku Ware School's star contestant, Stephen Apemah-Baah, broke down in tears after their loss to PRESEC in the 2023 National Science and Math Quiz finals.

Stephen, a brilliant form 1 student, had been a beacon of hope for his school, leading them through the competition with remarkable intelligence.

Despite his confidence and impressive performance, Opoku Ware couldn't secure their third NSMQ trophy, ending their 21-year drought.

Stephen and his Opoku Ware team lost to PRESEC in the finals Photo credit: @bhadext Source: Twitter

Source: Twitter

widely shared on social media, showed Stephen crying while being comforted by a man, with others passing by offering words of consolation, acknowledging his exceptional effort considering his age and class.

The emotional scene resonated with many, highlighting the intense pressure and disappointment young contestants face in high-stakes competitions.

Comments on the video

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by . Read them below:

@koquansahh

But pressure dey ein top too much. Now the school is expecting him to quench their Fr Burges thirst after 20+ years hm. He go come sit there 3 times then cry 3 times; eno easy

@son_of_a_fulani wrote:

He good waaaaa but he for work on ein chemistry then Physics. Ein biology dier I no see contestant like am before next year we go take dash am if we reach finals

@broken_heart490 said:

We are proud of him

@BKpormasi wrote:

Next two years he go worry waaa But he no for add gerrs gerrs

@elniino_GH said:

He’ll come next year, he’ll definitely win one trophy before he completes school

Stephen Apemah Baah on ambition to attend Harvard University

Meanwhile, Stephen Apemah-Baah has said his dream was to study at Harvard University in the US.

The 16-year-old spoke in an interview in the build-up to the competition's finals.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh