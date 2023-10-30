A video of Stephen Apemah-Baah speaking ahead of the NSMQ final has gone viral

In an interview with JoyNews, the Form 1 student said it will be a moment of joy for him if OWASS wins the trophy for the first time in 21 years

OWASS will face Presec and Achimota School in the final at the National Theatre

Stephen Apemah-Baah, the intelligent first-year student representing Opoku Ware School in this year's NSMQ, has spoken about his expectations ahead of the final.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on YouTube, the 16-year-old, who spoke in an interview with JoyNews, said it would be a delightful moment for him if OWASS emerges victorious in the final contest involving Achimota School and Presbyterian Boys' Senior High School (Presec).

He bemoaned over the fact that OWASS had not won the trophy for the past 21 years.

"It is been a long time since OWASS reached the NSMQ finals and actually took the trophy at that time, I wasn't even born, so you can imagine. I would be happy if that happened," he said with a bright smile.

The two-time winners will come up against Presec and Achimota at the National Theatre on Monday, October 30.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 1,500 views.

OWASS old boy promises Stephen Apemah-Baah a cash reward

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man has promised Stephen Apemah Baah a handsome financial reward if the school wins this year's competition.

Philip Osei Banahene, an old student of Opoku Ware School, took to Facebook on October 20 to reveal that he will give GH¢5,000 to the 16-year-old every term as a reward for winning the trophy.

Many people have vowed to hold him accountable if OWASS wins.

Stephen Apemah Baah on ambition to attend Harvard University

Also, Stephen Apemah-Baah has said his dream was to study at Harvard University in the US.

The 16-year-old spoke in an interview in the build-up to the finals of the competition.

Source: YEN.com.gh