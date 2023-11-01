Presbyterian Boys' Secondary School (PRESEC) plans to defend their National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) title after winning their 8th championship

Presbyterian Boys' Secondary School (PRESEC) is gearing up to defend their National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) title after winning their 8th championship.

Headmaster, David Odjidja revealed their commitment, describing it as a continuous project. He highlighted the rigorous two-year training program the contestants undergo, emphasising the effort put in during vacations.

Odjidja expressed the trophy's significance for the school's 85th anniversary and revealed the tension felt during the competition, particularly in the True/False question segment against Achimota School.

A collage of PRESEC's representatives and the headmaster, David Odjidja

Despite the challenge, PRESEC emerged victorious with 40 points, while Achimota School and Opoku Ware School secured 28 and 23 points respectively. Odjidja thanked and also appreciated stakeholders.

PRESEC received GH¢70,000 in prize money, with Achimota School and Opoku Ware School awarded GH¢50,000 and GH¢35,000 respectively.

PRESEC stands as the only school to win the NSMQ title consecutively and holds the record with eight victories.

Ofori Sarpong Reveals Ambition Of Presec To Win Ten NSMQ Titles, Video Trends

Meanwhile, Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong, a successful business mogul and alumnus of Presbyterian Boys' Senior High School (Presec), expressed his immediate goal for the school is to win ten National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) titles in the short term.

He made this statement after Presec triumphed over OWASS and Achimota School in the NSMQ final contest, praising the Presec contestants for bringing honor to the school.

Dr Sarpong also commended OWASS and Achimota School for their performance, making the finals a noteworthy event.

Presec contestants welcomed in grand style after NSMQ's victory

Also, the contestants of PRESEC, who won the 2023 National Science and Maths Quiz, showcased their hard-earned trophy in grand style.

The boys were chauffered back to their school by Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong, the Global President of the Ɔdadeɛ fraternity. Standing proudly in the open-top area of the car, they hoisted the trophy high, a symbol of their achievement.

The entire school community welcomed back their champions with joy and pride, marking the end of the competition on a celebratory note.

