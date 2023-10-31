Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong is trending after he opened up on Presec winning the NSMQ

He said the ambition of Presec was to win the NSMQ trophy for ten times

Netizens who saw the video commended Presec for winning their eighth NSMQ finals

Business mogul and an alumnus of Presbyterian Boys' Senior High School (Presec) Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong has said the immediate goal of the school is to record double digits as far as the NSMQ trophy is concerned.

The Ɔdadeɛ Global President, who spoke after his school triumphed in the NSMQ final contest involving OWASS and Achimota School, said as alumni, they hope to see the school win ten NSMQ titles in the short term.

Dr Sarpong, who looked visibly excited, commended the Presec contestants for bringing honour to the school.

He also gave a special mention to OWASS and Achimota School for making the finals one to watch.

Ghanaians react to the video by Ofori Sarpong

Netizens who thronged the comments section of the video commended Presec for winning the NSMQ trophy.

@jhayy_jhayy stated:

The blues are winning everywhere except for my London blue.

@starboyorlando_ indicated:

it was rigged for them

@RayAnkrah2 commented:

This no dey hia make dem go do the robotics some.

@elniino_GH reacted:

ODADE3 4 LYF

Presec boys jam to Kidi's song

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that students of Presec jammed to KiDi's Liquor dance challenge a few moments before the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) finale.

The video, captured on October 30, 2023, at the PRESEC auditorium, caught many's attention and sparked debate online.

This is because while the boys were dancing and singing to KiDi's newly released song Liquor, their competitors, Achimota School, were seen praying vehemently on their school's compound.

Presec contestants get a rousing welcome after NSMQ's victory

Also, the contestants of PRESEC, who won the 2023 National Science and Maths Quiz, showcased their hard-earned trophy in grand style.

The trio were chauffered back to their school by Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong, the Global President of the Ɔdadeɛ fraternity.

Standing proudly in the open-top area of the car, they hoisted the trophy high, a symbol of their achievement.

The entire school community welcomed back their champions with joy and pride, marking the end of the competition on a celebratory note.

