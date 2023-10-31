The triumphant winners of the 2023 National Science and Maths Quiz, students from PRESEC, made a grand return to their school campus, proudly displaying the coveted trophy they earned

Driven by the Global President of the Ɔdadeɛ fraternity, Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong, the students stood tall, showcasing their achievement in the open-top area of the car

Their fellow students and the entire school community enthusiastically welcomed them back, celebrating their victory and the end of the competition

A collage of the boys arriving on campus and a flier congratulating them

As they entered the school compound, they were greeted with enthusiastic cheers from fellow students lining both sides of the driveway.

PRESEC clinched the title with an impressive 40 points, outshining Achimota School and Opoku Ware School, who scored 28 and 23 points, respectively.

The entire school community welcomed back their champions with joy and pride, marking the end of the competition on a celebratory note.

Comments on the image

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the image shared on Twitter by . Read them below:

@cutieEnoly said:

Now I want a boyfriend from presec

@_quamina wrote

Driven by Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong himself. Harddd

@KojoAfranie2 said:

Showdown picture of the year....A lot of pictures will come buh, this picture has end the year....

@AlbaSarfow22892 wrote:

Supper proud of you guys congratulations❤️

@Dav_Adu said:

This is so beautiful

Form 1 boy cried after losing in NSMQ finals

Meanwhile, Opoku Ware School's star contestant, Stephen Apemah-Baah, broke down in tears after losing to PRESEC in the 2023 National Science and Math Quiz finals.

Stephen, a brilliant form 1 student, had been a beacon of hope for his school, leading them through the competition with remarkable intelligence.

Despite his confidence and impressive performance, Opoku Ware couldn't secure their third NSMQ trophy, ending their 21-year drought.

Source: YEN.com.gh