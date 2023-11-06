Selasie Mortey, a representative of PRESEC in the 2019 National Science and Math Quiz, revealed their loss to St Augustine's in the finals was due to a controversial decision by the quiz mistress

He claimed that during the speed race round, their correct answer was disregarded, and points were deducted for alleged impatience

This incident affected their confidence, leading to a cautious approach and ultimately contributing to their defeat

Selasie Mortey, one of PRESEC's representatives at the 2019 National Science and Math Quiz, shared the painful experience of their loss to St Augustine's in the finals.

He expressed their team's certainty of winning the contest that year, making the defeat all the more devastating.

Mortey, in a post on X, pointed fingers at the quiz mistress, Prof Elsie Kauffman, for their loss. He recounted an incident during the speed race round where their team answered a question correctly, but Prof Kauffman withheld the points, alleging lack of patience among the PRESEC contestants. This decision resulted in a deduction of four marks, significantly impacting their score.

A collage of Selasie Mortey, a 2019 NSMQ finalist for PRESEC Photo credit: @NSMQGhana Source: Twitter

Source: Twitter

According to Mortey, this penalty discouraged them from actively participating in the subsequent questions, fearing further deductions.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The cautious approach ultimately affected their overall performance in the quiz. After the contest, St Augustine's emerged victorious with a lead of 5 points.

St. Augustine's College from Cape Coast won the 2019 NSMQ after a 12-year drought. They scored 39 points to beat PRESEC and St Peter's Senior High School.

PRESEC placed second with 36 points, followed by St Peter's SHS with 25 points

The incident serves as a reminder of the intense pressure and scrutiny faced by participants in high-stakes academic competitions, highlighting the need for clear and consistent judging criteria to ensure a fair and unbiased contest.

Presec Legon wins NSMQ 2023

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that PRESEC Legon clinched their eighth NSMQ trophy by triumphing over Achimota School and Opoku Ware School (OWASS) on Monday, October 30, at the National Theatre.

This remarkable victory marked the second back-to-back win for PRESEC, who secured an impressive 40 points during the intense competition.

Achimota School, renowned for its strong NSMQ presence, secured the second position with 28 points, displaying commendable performance throughout the contest.

Form 1 boy cried after losing in NSMQ finals

Meanwhile, Opoku Ware School's star contestant, Stephen Apemah-Baah, broke down in tears after losing to PRESEC in the 2023 National Science and Math Quiz finals.

Stephen, a brilliant form 1 student, had been a beacon of hope for his school, leading them through the competition with remarkable intelligence.

Despite his confidence and impressive performance, Opoku Ware couldn't secure their third NSMQ trophy, ending their 21-year drought.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh