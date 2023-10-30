The assistant headmaster for Opoku Ware School, Akwasi Oduro Boateng, has opened up on his reaction after his school lost in the NSMQ finals to Presec

In a video, he admitted that he felt very disappointed and could not eat after the contest was over

OWASS will face Achimota School and Presec on October 30 at the National Theatre

The assistant headmaster for Opoku Ware School, Akwasi Oduro Boateng, has relived the painful experience he had after his school lost the National Science and Maths Quiz final in 2020.

Recounting what happened in an interview with JoyNews, Mr Oduro Boateng revealed that he had joined Opoku Ware School as a new member of staff prior to the 2020 NSMQ finals and was very optimistic the school would emerge victorious in that final involving Presbyterian Boys' Senior High School (Presec) and Adisadel College.

OWASS assistant headmaster speaks on how he felt after his school lost in their last NSMQ final Photo credit: National Science & Maths Quiz/Facebook

Source: Facebook

He said that hope later gave way to disappointment when the contestants representing OWASS failed to answer a number of questions correctly, making it obvious the school were losing the contest.

With defeat staring at him in the face, Mr Oduro revealed he stopped watching the contest and even failed to eat his meal afterwards.

"I couldn't stand it again, I had to move out of the room. I had not eaten by then. When they finished the whole contest, I came back to my room, my food was intact, and I couldn't eat.

Presec won the 2020 finals with Adisadel College in the second position, whereas OWASS finished third.

OWASS will be seeking to end their 21-year NSMQ trophy drought when it comes up against Presec and Achimota School in the final on October 30, at the National Theatre.

Watch the video:

NSMQ throws out petition by Prempeh College

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Primetime Limited, organisers of the National Science and Maths Quiz,﻿ has dismissed the petition submitted by Prempeh College in relation to the semi-final contest involving Opoku Ware School and Pope John SHS.

Prempeh College wanted the organisers to overturn the results in their favour.

The organisers said upon careful review, it was satisfied with the explanation given by the NSMQ consultant and the quiz mistress over the decision not to award marks to Prempeh College for the disputed riddle.

Source: YEN.com.gh