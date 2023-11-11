PRESEC Old Students Association (Ɔdadeɛ) has celebrated their alma mater's eighth National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) trophy

They hosted an event dubbed GOAT Night Party to celebrate the victory and the prodigies who made them proud again

The Ɔdadeɛ members presented GH¢60,000 to the boys at the event as a gesture of appreciation for the triumph

The Presbyterian Senior High School (PRESEC) Old Students Association (Ɔdadeɛ) hosted a GOAT Night Party to celebrate their alma mater's eighth National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) win.

It comes after the 2023 PRESEC team defeated fierce competition from Achimota School (Motown) and Opoku Ware School (OWASS) to win this year's trophy. The PRESEC alumni celebrated the win at the event on Friday, November 10.

PRESEC old boys host GOAT Night Party to celebrate eighth NSMQ victory.

Their Global President, Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong, arrived in style at the party to celebrate PRESEC Legon's eighth national victory. The association presented GH¢60,000 to the prodigies for winning the highly-contested quiz on Monday, October 30.

After accepting the cheque, the boys proudly showed off the trophy to the Ɔdadeɛ members and fans at the event.

Watch the videos below:

The moment the 2023 PRESEC NSMQ team arrived at the GOAT party

Dr Ernest Ofori assures that PRESEC Legon will win two more NSMQ trophies

Ghanaians celebrate the PRESEC NSMQ boys

YEN.com.gh captured some of the comments praising the PRESEC 2023 NSMQ team.

Adwoaafriyie7787 mentioned:

Chaii, one of my boys will attend Presec

Maamelove commented:

Congratulations again, you made your school proud.

Yaw_Siki stated:

Ɔdadeɛ. The only school in Ghana in Presec.

Source: YEN.com.gh