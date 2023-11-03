A first-year Opoku Ware School (OWASS) student who made 2023 NSMQ history has been honoured with a certificate of merit

Stephen Apemah-Baah inked his name in the NSMQ history book when he became the first Form 1 learner to participate in the contest

The prodigy, who has become a national inspiration for reaching the finale, received the certificate and a promise of GH¢2,000

Stephen Apemah-Baah, a first-year Opoku Ware Senior High School (OWASS) student, has been honoured with a certificate of merit for his 2023 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) history.

The prodigy and other team members represented his school from the early stages of the much-watched competition to the finale, where they clinched the third position.

OWASS Form 1 student who made 2023 NSMQ history honoured. Photo credit: @SIKAOFFICIAL1/JyNews.

Source: Twitter

Apemah-Baah made history as the first Ghanaian and Form 1 learner to compete in the NSMQ National Championship.

The teenager received the certificate presented by quiz mistress Dr Elsie Effah Kaufmann. He will also receive GH¢2,000 from a moderator (woman) who promised him the cash reward.

The video in which brilliant Apemah-Baah beamed joyfully for the camera has gathered reactions.

Watch the clip below:

Reactions to the video of Stephen Apemah-Baah

Congratulatory messages are pouring in for the prodigy.

@starboyorlando said:

Congratulations to him.

@calebeshun commented:

Congrats to him.

@t_y_l_o_n posted:

He's a fantastic kid with a bright future. Well done, boi.

@justfosua indicated:

He deserves that.

@chingy2paycee posted:

He force waaa.

@Folkla333 commented:

I can't wait to watch him next year, and trust me, OWASS will win the 2024 NMSQ.

Source: YEN.com.gh