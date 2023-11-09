PRESEC Legon added another trophy to their collection after defeating OWASS and Achimota School to win the 2023 NSMQ

It took the team at least two years to prepare for the competition, including the grand finale at the National Theatre in Accra

The video in which the coordinator details how they prepared to clinch victory and win their eighth trophy has left many in awe

Dzidefo Afram, the 2023 National Science and Maths (Quiz) coordinator of the Presbyterian Boys' Secondary School (PRESEC Legon), has opened up the team's preparation for the contest.

In a video, he revealed that the prodigies who clinched victory for the school in the 2023 NSMQ competition were selected two years ago.

Coordinator of PRESEC Legon details how team prepared to win 2023 NSMQ. Photo credit: @NSMQGhana.

Source: Twitter

Afram stated that they were among 500 pupils who were whittled down to 50 before 11 were chosen for the Regional Championship.

"The #NSMQ2023 PRESEC Legon team were picked two years ago after losing to Prempeh College in the 2021 grand finale. It was tough,'' he said.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

''The school had a list of Form 1 students' performances, screened roughly 500 students who wrote a series, cut the numbers to 50, and then 11 before we began training for the regional contest.''

Afram further mentioned that after the regional contest, they collaborated with Achimota for trials with other schools from some regions.

After multiple trials, the trio were selected after they proved themselves to be the best. The boys defeated contests from Opoku Ware School (OWASS) and Achimota School to win the eighth NSMQ trophy for PRESEC Legon on Monday, October 30, at the National Theatre in Accra.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Dzidefo Afram's comments

YEN.com.gh selected some of the remarks.

@jazzboyxr reacted:

500 students were interesselectedted; wow.

@attah_nyame posted:

Herhh, 500 students were interested. Wild.

@TheETadjumani said:

The Pep of NSMQ.

@so_katman indicated:

Ewes really know book mmom.

@eludr38 reacted:

You don't just win 8 out of the blue. You can see they have the structures and resources in place.

@m_maqamar02 indicated:

Almost all the big schools in Ghana do the same. pick the guys from Form 1, train them and keep dropping them till they reach Form 3. I wonder how this is new for some of you.

@KAstounded

God being so good.

Achimota School wins Mangana Schools Debate Championship 2023

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Achimota School won the Mangana Schools Debate Championship Accra edition to take home the trophy on Saturday, September 30, 2023.

They triumphed over contests from other equally talented students to win the final prize in the competition hosted by Speech Forces at the Academic City University College.

Taking to Facebook, the school celebrated the achievement with pictures showing the team smiling.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh