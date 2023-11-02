A 12-year-old boy who is a student at PRESEC has gone viral on social media, sparking debate

The young boy, who is in his first year of high school, said he had an aggregate of seven in his BECE examination

Many have hailed the young boy's intellect, while others have argued that jumping classes was not healthy for young kids

Nana Frimpong, a 12-year-old student at the prestigious Presbyterian Boys' Secondary School (PRESEC) in Accra, has become a viral sensation after he was interviewed by a group of impressed men on campus.

In his first year of high school, Nana Frimpong, a brilliant young scholar, shared his exceptional academic journey. He revealed that he achieved an impressive aggregate of seven in his Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

Nana Frimpong said he was a product of Nkoranza D.A JHS and later gained admission to PRESEC. The brilliant young chap studies Science and has shared his aspirations of becoming a surgeon in the future.

The young boy's story has warmed the hearts of many Ghanaians, with numerous people applauding his intellect and determination. Many people said achieving such a remarkable result at his age was praiseworthy.

However, Nana Frimpong's early entry into high school has ignited a passionate debate among some social media users, who expressed concerns about the practice of allowing students to skip classes and enter high school at such a young age.

Young Presecan sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users,

Akua_Tiwaa❤️ said:

And they make we think say government schools no get head .. Nkranza D.A. .. tap into dis blessing for my kids

Ohemaa _kimberly reacted:

Awwwwn he wants to be a surgeon, it is my prayer one day my son or daughter becomes a surgeon

Model Rakiya commented:

He will definitely represent presec in next year's nsmq p33

PRESEC headmaster speaks on NSMQ

In another story, PRESEC plans to defend its National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) title after winning its eight championship.

The headmaster, David Odjidja, highlighted their continuous effort and rigorous two-year training program for contestants.

PRESEC emerged victorious with 40 points, receiving GH¢70,000 in prize money, while Achimota School and Opoku Ware School secured 28 and 23 points, respectively.

