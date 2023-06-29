Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong, the close friend of Dr Osei Kwame Despite, gave some students of his alma mater, Presec Legon, the chance to tour his luxury car collection

The students were seen checking out the specs of the cars, taking selfies and having a photoshoot in the garages

Many people on social media noted that this would motivate the students to strive harder in their academics

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

CEO of Special Group Of Companies, Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong hosted some students of his alma mater Presec Legon at his plush mansion.

Presec Students explore Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong's garages. Image Credit: @ghhyper1

Source: Instagram

Presec students tour Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong's garages

During their visit, the students had the chance to explore the luxury car collection of the Odade3 Global President.

Videos show them posing in front of the various flashy cars, sitting inside the cars and taking pictures.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

One student brought his camera as he took pictures of the Audi, Maybach, Rolls Royce and other cars inside the plush mansion.

Below is a video of Presec Legon students exploring Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong's two garages.

Ghanaians react to video of Presec students exploring Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong's 2 garages

Many people noted that the luxury cars in the garages would motivate the students to study harder and be like the Odade3 Global President.

Others also took the opportunity to tap into the blessing of Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong as they prayed to God in the comment section.

Below are selected comments from the comment section of the video:

gh_cooler stated:

The funny thing is, most of these guys would become doctors, and they never get to see this wealth. The irony of life

somkytravels stated:

I love this type of motivation

dzie_dzorm._ commented:

I saw my brother ❤️❤️❤️

ajfrema_ stated:

Boys and toys ...Work and learn Hard.

j.a.h.r.h.u.l.e commented:

Motivation papabi, no long talks

nanaboateng579 said:

Best way of motivation

niipaa8 remarked:

Great motivation for the students

cynthia_gaga1 said:

Osheeey l tap in where is the chairman pls ❤️❤️

Videos of Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong's 2 garages surface online

In another related story, YEN.com.gh reported that a video of the luxury cars parked inside Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong's garages got the internet buzzing.

The video shows a display of flashy cars such as Mayback, Bentley, Rolls Royce, just to name a few.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh