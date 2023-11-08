Ave Maria School, where National Science and Math Quiz (NSMQ) finalist Benedict Partey Dortey began his education, celebrated his victory in a heartfelt Instagram post

The school proudly acknowledged Partey Dortey's role as Head Boy in 2020 and shared a throwback image showcasing his early participation in competitions

The post highlights Ave Maria School's influence in shaping Partey Dortey's achievements and underscores the impact of supportive educational environments

The Ave Maria School, where Benedict Partey Dortey, a finalist from Presbyterian Boys' Senior High School (PRESEC), began his academic journey, is rejoicing over their former student's victory in the prestigious National Science and Math Quiz (NSMQ).

In a heartwarming Instagram post, Ave Maria School shared a photo of Partey Dortey, congratulating him and celebrating his achievement.

The post highlighted Partey Dortey's significant role as the Head Boy of Ave Maria School in 2020, showcasing his leadership qualities that were evident even during his early years.

A collage of Ave Maria School and Benedict Partey Dortey Photo credit: @avemariaschgh (Instagram) & @NSMQGhana (Twitter)

Source: UGC

Another image shared by the school portrayed a young Partey Dortey participating in a competition while he was a student at Ave Maria, emphasizing the foundation of his academic and intellectual growth laid at the basic school level.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The Ave Maria School community expressed pride in Partey Dortey's accomplishments, recognizing the impact of their nurturing environment on his educational journey.

Benedict Partey Dortey's success in the NSMQ not only reflects his personal dedication but also highlights the collective efforts of his alma mater in shaping his intellectual abilities. The school's warm celebration underscores the importance of supportive educational institutions in empowering students to achieve remarkable feats on national platforms.

Comments on the video

YEN.com.gh has collated some reactions to the post. Read them below:

@african_araba said:

Foundations are very important!!

@tetterley1 wrote:

Congratulations Benedict. Ave Maria is proud of you. The citadel of Academic excellence ampa

michaelsarfoantwi said:

Congratulations

starphilia_ventures wrote:

Blue is the color

_maabenaa_ said:

Yes we are proud of our boy❤️

ckfar_han77 wrote:

Congratulations We are proud of you

Partey's Sister Celebrates Him After NSMQ Triumph

Earlier, Narkie Ama Dortey, sister of NSMQ finalist Benedict Partey Dortey from Presec, expressed joy on Facebook as Presec won their eighth NSMQ trophy.

She praised her brother for his crucial role in the victory, emphasising their family's pride.

Narkie Ama's post radiated excitement, thanking the Presec team for making them proud and commending their achievement.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh