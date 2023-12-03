The Ghana Education Service (GES) has reiterated that the reporting date for first year senior high students (SHS)

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has reiterated the reporting date for first year senior high students as Monday, December 4, 2023.

The GES expects schools to begin registration and orientation from the stated date.

The service sent the reminder in a statement signed by its Head of Public Relations at the GES, Cassandra Twum Ampofo.

There will also be a Christmas break of on Decembe 21 and students will resume on January.

The student will finally vacate on March 5, 2024.

The GES also urged students to yet to do their Self Placement to do so as quickly as possible.

This statement follows the Education Ministry also insisting the date would not change.

Though there were concerns that first-years have not had enough time to prepare, the ministry said the the academic calendar was released early enough for parents to prepare.

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, was one of the voices urging the Ministry of Education to reconsider the date.

BECE sets gender record

YEN.com.gh reported that in 2023, more girls than boys sat for the BECE for the first time in Ghana's history.

The candidates for the 2023 BECE comprised 300,323 males and 300,391 females, according to WAEC.

The Ashanti Region has the highest number of candidates, comprising 57,973 males and 59,111 females.

The Greater Accra Region follows the Ashanti Region with 112,894 candidates, comprising 54,624 males and 58,270 females.

