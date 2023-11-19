The Ghana Education Service has introduced a harmonised prospectus for SHS students

The service is working to ensure students are not asked to bring any extra items by schools

The national prospectus is categorised into basic needs and cleaning materials to make it easier for parents

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has introduced the first-ever harmonised prospectus for the country's senior high and technical schools.

This prospectus is intended to ensure clarity in the requirements of fresh students.

First-year senior high school students will report to school on December 4, 2023. Source: Facebook/@Ghana Education Service

Schools to go by the national prospectus and not impose any extra items.

Category 'A' of the prospectus covers the suitcase or trunk, chop box or rigid plastic container, toiletries, bedding, footwear, underwear, cutlery, and other educational materials such as a mathematical set and scientific calculator.

The second category includes detergents, sanitary and cleaning materials such as liquid soap, hand gloves, washing powder, bleach, brooms, standing mop, mob buckets, and a scrubbing brush.

First-year senior high school students who just wrote BECE will report to school on December 4, 2023.

GES chases unqualified BECE candidates

The GES is searching for JHS students who sat for the 2023 BECE without being in their final year.

The service has described such students as unqualified and has directed all school heads to reveal such students.

Graphic Online reported that the GES plans to scrutinise the attendance records of JHS students.

BECE sets gender record

YEN.com.gh reported that in 2023, more girls than boys sat for the BECE for the first time in Ghana's history.

The candidates for the 2023 BECE comprised 300,323 males and 300,391 females, according to WAEC.

The Ashanti Region has the highest number of candidates, with 117,084, comprising 57,973 males and 59,111 females.

The Greater Accra Region follows the Ashanti Region with 112,894 candidates, comprising 54,624 males and 58,270 females.

