Mobile Money agents will limit cash withdrawals to a maximum of GH¢1,000 per transaction from December 1, 2023

The decision was announced in a joint statement issued by four Mobile Money Associations

The groups are pushing for a more sustainable business module for all mobile money agents

Mobile Money agents across Ghana will temporarily limit cash withdrawals to a maximum of GH¢1,000 per transaction.

The agents plan to start this new policy from December 1, 2023.

The decision was announced in a joint statement issued by the Northern MoMo Agents Association of Ghana, the Mobile Money Advocacy Group, the Mobile Money Agents Association Ghana, and the ABAG.

They explained that this move is intended to draw attention to their concerns about the inadequate compensation for their services.

The groups want a sustainable business module for all mobile money agents.

"If, within the one-month period, there is no favourable adjustment, we will regrettably have to implement further action plans," the groups warned.

