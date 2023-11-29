Lil Win has celebrated JHS graduates from his school for excelling in the 2023 BECE

The actor in providing evidence shared the BECE result and placement slip of his boys' prefect who gained admission to Prempeh College

Many people who reacted to the news commended the class of 2023 of his school for excelling in the BECE

Popular Ghanaian actor Kojo Nkansah popularly known as Lil Win has rubbished reports that students of his school, Great Minds International School failed the 2023 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

Taking to Facebook, Lil win shared photos of the BECE result and placement slip of the outgone boys prefect, Aduboffour Oheneba Boateng who passed the exam with flying colours.

The placement slip of the intelligent JHS graduate showed he gained admission to the prestigious Prempeh College to offer General Science.

The actor commended the class of 2023 and urged parents to get their wards enrolled at Great Minds International School.

"CONGRATULATIONS BOYS PREFECT. Disregard any rumors of Poor performance or cancellation of my Candidates results. The management don’t want to show off. Since at the end most will think I have hands in it. Great minds is impacting the life of young generation, "the post read.

Ghanaians commend the intelligent boy

Many who thronged the comment section of his post showered praises on brilliant students of the school for excelling in the BECE.

Senior Kwame Jonathan reacted:

He is welcomed to my Alma matta! PREMPEH COLLEGE, This genius is going to excel , congratulations to the school, his parents and himself!

Gabriel Afram commented:

Lil Win I think I have to come and help you with French. You didn’t write French. Congratulations bro. You’re doing great

Opoku James added:

Keep up with the good works Lil Win

9 -year-old gets nice ones in BECE

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that a nine year-old boy left many people impressed with his stellar performance in the BECE.

Convenant Emorsamey-Lucas Diam passed the exam with flying colours as he got six ones.

He attended the Universal Preparatory School located at Dansoman in the Greater Accra region.

