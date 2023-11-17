Wonder Sarfo-Ansah, Daniel Osei Badu, and Kofi Konadu Boakye won the 2017 NSMQ for Prempeh College

Six years following their historic achievement, the trio have graduated from reputable medical schools

Netizens have showered them with uplifting accolades after their accomplishments became public

Six years after leading the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) for Prempeh College, the 2017 contestants have graduated from medical school.

The trio, who grabbed victory for their alma mater after beating a fierce contest from formidable Adisadel College, have become doctors.

NSMQ team who won the 2017 contest for Prempeh College turn doctors. Photo credit: @NSMQGhana.

Source: Twitter

Wonder Sarfo-Ansah graduated from the University of Ghana Medical School, while Daniel Osei Badu and Kofi Konadu Boakye graduated from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) Medical School.

The NSMQ posted a three-photo collage of the trio to celebrate their achievement.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

"Congratulations to the Prempeh College NSMQ 2017 Champions on graduating from Medical School.

"We wish them the very best as they embark on this new journey," portions of the post on X said.

See the post below:

Many share diverse opinions

YEN.com.gh captured some comments praising the trio under the post on X.

@ajharha90242 indicated:

Safo wants to be a doctor in Ghana, while Christopher from Aquinas working at Apple in the US as an electrical engineer after graduating from Arizona State University

Big difference: Christopher was the best in 2017 but didn't get help from his partner like Wonderful did.

@Views09 said:

82 points legend. Congratulations to them.

@no_excu_ses commented:

Man like Wonder Osei Badu and Chase. Big up, boys.

@listolove posted:

The 82 points, guys. The best students so far in the NSMQ.

@kjoasante said:

Greatest to ever grace the NSMQ!

@watchwuragh suggested:

They should be posted ASAP with juicy salaries.

@Oskwart commented:

The Legends. Undisputable Record breakers/setters.

@abdul_kabir_s said:

My GOAT Wonder, congratulations to you guys.

Boys who wrote WASSCE exams in same SHS become doctors

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that two friends who wrote their West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) together in Ghana have become medical doctors.

The duo attended and studied the same course in a Ghanaian senior high school, where they wrote the West African Examinations Council's (WAEC) WASSCE before heading to the same university.

X user, formerly Twitter FestusLivingst1, disclosed that they both attended the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

Lady named Overall Best Graduating Diploma in Midwifery student

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian Kate Agyakomah emerged as the overall best graduating student in the seventh cohort of the Diploma in Midwifery programme at the University of Cape Coast (UCC).

She won the title over her peers with a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 4.0 at the university's graduation ceremony.

The Voice of UCC took to Twitter to accentuate the accomplishment of the hardworking lady.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh