The University of Ghana Medical School (UGMS) has signed an agreement to send medical students to Barbados on exchange programmes.

The University of Ghana has signed a memorandum of understanding with the University of West Indies (UWI) in Barbados for this programme.

The agreement will allow students from the UGMS to complete the first three years of their studies at the UWI.

After this, the said students would be awarded a Bachelor of Science (BSc) degree.

Students who complete the BSc programme will be admitted to the fourth year at the UGMS for the clinical phase of their training.

Upon completion, the students would be awarded Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MB ChB) by the University of Ghana.

The agreement was signed by the Vice-Chancellor of the UG, Prof. Nana Aba Appiah Amfo, and the Principal and Pro-Vice-Chancellor of UWI, Cave Hills Campus, in Accra on November 23, 2023

The University of Ghana is hopeful that the agreement will enable staff and students of the two universities to collaborate in teaching, research and learning.

Ghana nurses eye move to Bahamas

YEN.com.gh reported in a separate story that more Ghanaian nurses are leaving Ghana, with the Bahamas announcing new recruitments.

The Bahamas Health and Wellness Minister said 18 speciality nurses would work in the Caribbean country. Bahamas said it has been dealing with a workforce shortage, leading to overworked nurses.

Ghana warned about exodus of nurses

Ghana has been warned about the constant annual flight of Ghanaian nurses to the UK and the US in huge numbers.

The International Council of Nurses told the BBC that Ghana's health system could pay a great price in the coming years if the situation persists.

According to the ICN, Ghanaian patients are most at risk of the situation that poor working conditions for health workers in Ghana have triggered.

Source: YEN.com.gh