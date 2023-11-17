Prempeh College's 2017 NSMQ champions, who clinched the national title, have collectively attained their medical degrees, marking a notable achievement

Prempeh College's 2017 NSMQ champions, who secured the national title, have achieved another collective milestone by all becoming medical doctors.

The NSMQ (National Science and Maths Quiz) organization took to social media to extend their congratulations, stating,

"Congratulations to the Prempeh College NSMQ 2017 Champions on their graduation from Medical School."

Wonder Sarfo-Ansah earned his medical degree from the University of Ghana Medical School, while Daniel Osei Badu and Kofi Konadu Boakye graduated from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) Medical School.

Social media users react to the achievements of the 2017 NSMQ champions

The news has been met with acclaim and heaped reactions regarding the multifaceted successes of these individuals who not only excelled in the academic competition but have now entered the field of medicine, contributing to Ghana's healthcare sector.

Nanayaa Martinz said:

It's good to know that our people are doing well ... We are proud of all of them . God bless you.

Muhammad Aliyu mentioned:

The key to success is hard work, the only place where success comes before hard work is in the dictionary. Kudos guys keep it up.

Adelaide Christina Dodoo mentioned:

So proud of you guys,continue to stay winning and impact lives with your intelligent God gave you I tap in this blessings and grace for my children

See the post below:

Source: YEN.com.gh