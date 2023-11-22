Former students of Ebenezer Senior High School say they disapprove of the Municipal Chief Executive's decision to establish a public hospital within the school's premises

Accusations include forceful and inhumane encroachment on the school's lands, with concerns raised about the necessity of placing the Agenda 111 hospital among students

The school's alumni association, along with the Chief and elders of Mpoase, opposes the encroachment, calling on the government to reconsider its decision

Former students of Ebenezer Senior High School are vehemently opposing the decision by the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of the Ablekuma West Constituency, George Cyril Bray, to establish a public hospital within the school's premises.

The hospital will be set up under the government's Agenda 111 initiative.

Agenda 111 is an elaborate plan to construct as many as 111 hospitals in different parts of Ghana. The project was made public after the debilitating coronavirus hit Ghana. The pandemic revealed a deficit in health facilities as there were more patients than hospitals. So to fix that, Akufo-Addo announced Agenda 111.

File photo of some Ghanaians demonstrating against the government (L) and the entrance of the Ebenezer SHS.

Source: UGC

The group, comprising both current and past students, has raised serious allegations, accusing the MCE of encroaching on the school's lands in a manner they describe as "forceful, rude, and inhuman".

Dr Nii Addo Bruce, the past president of the Old Students Association, expressed deep concern.

One of the primary concerns raised by the former students revolves around the necessity of using the school's lands for a public hospital when other available lands outside the school premises have been designated for construction.

He stated that there were existing infrastructural challenges, including insufficient classrooms and bungalows, that demanded immediate attention.

The school's alumni association has taken a strong stance against the encroachment and is calling on the government to reconsider its decision.

This vocal opposition by the former students follows similar sentiments expressed by the Chief and elders of Mpoase, who recently urged the government to intervene and address the MCE's encroachment on Ebenezer Senior High School's land for the execution of the Agenda 111 project.

Nii Adote Din Barima I, the Mpoase Mantse, described the MCE's actions as a mark of "disrespect, arrogance, a show of political power, and an act without any recourse to the chief and elders of Mpoase."

He highlighted the fact that the school's land was initially released and earmarked for its development.

He also expressed that originally situated on a 90-acre plot, the school's land is only 45 acres because of incessant encroachment by the public.

Akufo-Addo accused of scamming Ghanaians after Minority find weeds at Adeiso Agenda 111 site

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that Nana Akufo-Addo's government has been accused of scamming Ghanaians with his Agenda 111 health infrastructure proposals.

The Minority in Parliament on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, toured the Adeiso project site and found that it has been overrun with weeds and huge stones.

Kwabena Minkah Akandoh, ranking member on Parliament's Health Committee, told the media that the contractor abandoned the project after pocketing $1.3 million.

