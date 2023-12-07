A team of brilliant KNUST learners has secured over GH¢12,000 for winning the 2023 Stock Pitch Competition

In fierce contests of wits and talents, the Kumasi-based university's team defeated formidable opponents from UCC and Legon

Netizens have since been showing the KNUST squad with praise for their victory in the comments section of a post by @VOICE_of_KNUST

A team of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) students has made history by winning the 2023 Stock Pitch Competition by the Young Innovators Network.

The group competed against the University of Cape Coast (UCC), the University of Ghana, Legon (UG) and several other schools and won with commendable excellence.

KNUST wins 2023 Stock Pitch Competition. Photo credit: @VOICE_of_KNUST.

Source: Twitter

Stock Pitch Competition brings talented students from different schools together to showcase their pitching prowess. The contest and exposure allow the teams to learn and showcase their skills academically.

The KNUST team defeated competition from opponents at the end of this year's contest to secure the ultimate prize. They received a cash prize of GH¢12,980.00 for winning the competition.

See a post highlighting their achievement below:

Netizens lavish KNUST team with praises

Reactions followed the post by Voice of KNUST on X (Twitter), with many praising the team.

@fisfoe stated:

Chaley, since its incorporation, knust has been winning.

@ENOCHANDOHDANF3 indicated:

The best is always the best.

@Kwadwo_Abosi reacted:

Sons of the Eagle.

@joee_instein asked:

When will KNUST stop winning competitions?

PRESEC Legon wins SU Ghana National Bible Quiz

Not on KNUST is winning trophies. YEN.com.gh previously reported that Presbyterian Boys' Secondary School (PRESEC Legon) added another Scripture Union Ghana National Bible Quiz contest trophy to its collection.

During the fierce Bible quiz, the school's squad beat off contests from other formidable opponents.

The prodigies posed with the trophy after winning the contest in a beautiful scene captured on camera.

PRESEC Legon wins NSMQ 2023

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that PRESEC Legon clinched their 8th NSMQ trophy by triumphing over Achimota School (Motown) and Opoku Ware School (OWASS) in the highly competitive final on Monday, October 30, at the National Theatre.

Achimota School, renowned for its strong NSMQ presence, secured the second position with 28 points, displaying commendable performance throughout the contest.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh