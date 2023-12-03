Presbyterian Boys' Secondary School (PRESEC Legon) ushered into the new month with another trophy

The school received the trophy after winning the Scripture Union Ghana National Bible Quiz contest

Fans lavished the team that represented the school in the competition with praise under the post of blogger Sika Official

Presbyterian Boys' Secondary School (PRESEC Legon) has added another trophy from the Scripture Union Ghana National Bible Quiz contest to its collection.

During the fierce Bible quiz, the school's squad beat off contests from other formidable opponents.

PRESEC Legon wins SU Ghana National Bible Quiz 2023. Photo credit: @SIKAOFFICIAL1.

The prodigies posed with the trophy after winning the contest in a beautiful scene captured on camera.

The Ghanaian blogger Sika Official posted the picture of the PRESEC Legon boys with a writing that said:

''Presec Legon are on a winning streak this year, as they emerge winners of the Scripture Union Ghana National Bible Quiz.''

Netizens commend PRESEC Legon team

Since emerging online, people have inundated the PRESEC Legon team with praises.

@sparkles_art1 reacted:

Eii, Asem ben koraa bi.

@AlfredAddo18 commented:

They train the hand, the head and the heart.

@TheBasiclooks suggested:

Trinity theological seminary dey the back Der naaaa, make dem go continue skull for there.

@SammyYe214027 commented:

We go take every possible trophy some.

@LLovintin asked:

Why always PRESEC.

PRESEC Legon wins NSMQ 2023

