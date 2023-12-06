Ghanaian students excelled at the 2023 International UCMAS Competition in Malaysia, securing four awards

Maame Korang Ansah-Obuobi, Shaurya Gurbani, Thomas Cudjoe Mensah Ababio, and Obrempong Kojo Mireku showcased exceptional mental arithmetic and abacus skills, making Ghana proud

Their achievements underscore Ghana's commitment to academic excellence on the international stage, garnering recognition and praise

Ghana celebrated a remarkable achievement at the 2023 International UCMAS Competition in Malaysia, where four outstanding students secured a total of four awards.

Maame Korang Ansah-Obuobi from Rising Sun Montessori School Limited emerged as the champion in the UCMAS Category B (Elementary) contest, beating stiff competition.

Additionally, Shaurya Gurbani from Al-Rayan International School and Thomas Cudjoe Mensah Ababio from Hans Future Leaders Integrated School secured the first and second places in Category B (Elementary level), respectively.

Obrempong Kojo Mireku from Hallmark International School, Haatso, added to Ghana's accolades as the second runner-up for Category A (Basic Level). The competition featured over 2,500 students from around the world in its 30th edition.

These achievements marked Ghana’s prominence among 2,500 students from around the world and portrayed the nation's commitment to academic excellence.

The winners, expressing gratitude to their teachers and parents, highlighted the intense preparations for the competition.

The event drew attention not only for Ghana's victory but also for the dedication and resilience shown by these young talents.

The Technical Director for West Africa at UCMAS, Kirti Gurbani, commended the students and spoke about the international recognition Ghana gained.

The achievements of these young Ghanaians reflect the nation's commitment to academic brilliance on the global stage.

Source: YEN.com.gh