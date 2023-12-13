A member of the 2021 Prempeh College team that won the NSMQ has won a scholarship to study in the US

Evans Oppong has gained admission to Lehigh University on a scholarship worth GH¢3.7 million

Many people who reacted to the news have congratulated the intelligent young man

Evans Oppong, a former student of Prempeh College, has secured a scholarship to study at Lehigh University in the US.

He was a member of Prempeh College's 2021 NSMQ team that defeated Presbyterian Boys’ Senior High School and Keta Senior High Technical School in the finals of the competition.

Evans Oppong gets a scholarship to study abroad. Photo credit:@_ckodon/X @Opemsuo Radio/Facebook

Evans' admission to Lehigh University was announced by a non-profit organisation, the Ckodon Foundation, on its X page.

With a scholarship worth $312,776, equivalent to GH¢3.7 million, Evans will be able to pursue a bachelor's degree programme in computer science.

In a statement to the foundation, the intelligent young man recounted how he almost gave up on his quest to study abroad after he suffered an initial setback.

He thanked the founder of the Ckodon Foundation, Selorm Promsie Abedu, for his instrumental role in helping him achieve his dream.

"Frankly, I had given up and had no intentions of subjecting myself to reapplication, or even retaking the SAT. The SAT only became a reality because Selorm insisted.

Evans further admonished persons desirous of studying abroad never to give up, regardless of the obstacles that they might face.

"Earlier this year, thanks to divine favor, I earned a place at Lehigh, a testimony to the labor that went into the journey. We all had to keep trying, reminding us that hope should never be abandoned. Keep applying, never cease to pray and, above all, have faith that God will come through. I'm a proud Beta Ckodonite!"

At the time of writing this report, the post by Ckodon Foundation on Evans Oppong had gathered over 83 comments and 12,000 views.

Ghanaians congratulate Evans Oppong

Many people who reacted to the announcement congratulated Evans and wished him success on his new academic journey. Others also commended the foundation for its work to help students.

@JohnTenkorang7 indicated:

Thank God, He used Ckodon to realise your dream. We are yet to see more of you, brother.The stage is yours

@PaintsilAggrey reacted:

With God all things are possible in just 2 years of coming into the system a lot of needy students have gotten full scholarships into schools in the US & Canada

@nykay10 commented:

Huge applause to #TheCkodonFoundation for making Evans Oppong's dream of studying in the USA a reality! Your dedication to changing lives is truly commendable

