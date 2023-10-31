A young lady who represented Anglican SHS at the 2023 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) has been awarded a scholarship

Graselda Boateng, a contestant who represented Anglican SHS in Kumasi at the just-ended National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ), has been awarded a scholarship by Academic City University College.

The disclosure, which was made public on the Facebook page of the National Science and Maths Quiz, revealed that the scholarship is worth $40,000, equivalent to GH¢470,000 cedis.

The scholarship covers tuition, accommodation, meals, monthly stipend, laptop and books.

Graselda Boateng was very instrumental in helping Anglican SHS reach the quarter-final stage of the NSMQ

At the time of writing the report, the post had gathered over 1,000 likes and 100 comments.

Ghanaians congratulate Graselda

News of the scholarship has been welcomed by many especially considering how impressive Graselda was in the competition.

Nana Dwomo Odianwoma I stated:

Her male partner, the Muslim, was the most active but Primetime will always be primetime. Congrats Graselda. It's still a big win for super KASS. Best wishes

Kingsley Akwasi Ampong reacted:

They were all told to apply, after interviewing those who applied, she came out the best candidate, she won the Scholarship..What do you want primetime to do with your favorite candidate if he/she didn’t apply??

Angel Kissinger added:

Empty barrels will come and say it's chew and pour, if chew and pour is easy why you and your school are not performing. Congratulations dear, soar higher.

Rich Khid indicated:

Ei wow how come? They were even eliminated in the quarters. How about St. Louis girls?

Nana Kwe Ku Paul wrote:

For what reason pls ? We didn't see any spectacular performance from her

Stepehen Apemah-Baah reveals plans to attend Harvard

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stephen Apemah-Baah, a contestant representing the Opoku Ware School, has spoken up about plans after SHS.

The 16-year-old in an interview said his dream was to study at Harvard University in the US.

