Benjamin Gomashie, a University of Ghana alumnus, pushed through a challenge to graduate as the Best Student in his class at UPSA

He emerged as the Best Graduating Student in Master of Arts in Brands and Communications Management during the fifth session of the university's 15th Congregation

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, he indicated that he will continue to use his exposure and accomplishments to uplift others

Benjamin Gomashie is an accomplished student who has made history as the Best Graduating Student in his Master of Arts in Brands and Communications Management class.

The University of Ghana alumnus earned the highest score to top his cohorts during the fifth session of the 15th Congregation of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) on Tuesday, December 12.

Ghanaian Benjamin Gomashie named Best Student in Brands and Communications Management at UPSA. Photo credit: Benjamin Gomashie/WhatsApp.

Source: UGC

Gomashie was among the students and dignitaries who earned honours at the ceremony. Aside from the prodigy who received recognition for emerging as the Best Student, the university conferred honourary doctorates to Ghana's First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, Joyce Bamford-Addo, Ghana's first female Speaker of Parliament, and Ghana's former Chief Justice Georgina Theodora Wood.

With a bright future ahead of him, Gomashie tells YEN.com.gh that he overcame impediments but triumphed.

''It took the intervention of one of our coordinators after the school prohibited me from registering because I delayed the payment of fees for the second semester. When I managed to pay, I was told I could not register due to a challenge with the school's portal/system,'' he told YEN.com.gh.

Benjamin Gomashie emerges as the Best Student in Brands and Communications Management at UPSA. Photo credit: Benjamin Gomashie (WhatsApp).

Source: UGC

The situation could not stop Gomashie, a former West Africa Senior High School (WASS) student, from excelling because he's always had goals to achieve greatness. ''I registered, and it's been worth the challenge. God did it.''

When asked how he plans to use his milestone to influence the lives of others, he said:

''I have a certificate in digital marketing. I've always wanted to do more. So, I try my best to learn new things. I have experience in media, IT, and other fields.

''Before I applied to UPSA, I used my little digital marketing experience to help small and medium-sized enterprises with branding and social media presence. I figured I could do more, so I applied to UPSA to improve my knowledge. I'll continue with that and do more,'' he tells YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh