A video of a Form 1 boy on his first day at school has left many people feeling emotional

The boy who looked very calm was driven to school by the headmistress of his former school

Many people who reacted to the video commended the headteacher for the kind gesture

A first-year student of St Augustine's College was overcome with joy after the headmistress of his former Junior High School drove him to campus.

The video which was sighted on TikTok showed the boy dressed in a white top and khaki trousers looking calm and seated at the back seat of his headmistress's car enroute to St Augustine's College.

On arrival, some students obviously seniors were seen in the video helping the boy get his chop box and other items into his dormitory and ensuring that his he is settled.

After everything was done, the boy and his former JHS headmistress were spotted posing for picture after which they said their goodbyes.

The adorable which was captioned "my headmistres drove me to school" had raked in over 300 likes and 20 comments.

Ghanaians react to the video

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video paised the woman for the kind act toward her former student.

user4523488357067 indicated:

Wooooooow God bless you

MR HILL commented:

may God richly bless you you are too lovely

user3328059409745 wrote:

may God continue to bless you mummy

cake world and more commented:

God bless you mum best headmistress

Mawunyo asked:

I'm sure you did well in the BECE to warrant this

Presec boy looks sad on first day at school

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported a boy get people talking on his first day in Senior High School.

A video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok handle of @victor_ampofo captured the moment the handsome boy was chauffeured to the prestigious Presbyterian Boy's Senior High School (Presec-Legon).

The young student did not seem too enthused, as he sat away from other students with his hands on his jaw.

The video concluded with the boy saying goodbye to his family, after which he joined other students for the day's activities.

