A video of a girl commending John Boye for supporting her start a business has left many in awe

The girl, in an appreciation video on TikTok, said the player bought a box of soap for her to start her business

Many people who reacted to the video commended the former Black Stars player over his kind gesture

Former Black Stars defender John Boye has been commended for his kindness and commitment towards helping persons in need.

This comes after a girl, in a TikTok video sighted on the page of @amberrose354, sent her heartfelt appreciation to the former Metz defender for buying her one carton of soap to start a business.

Sounding very emotional, the girl sought God's blessing for the player and urged him to do more for her in the future.

The touching video, which was captioned: "May God richly bless you," had raked in over 9,000 likes and 150 comments at the time of writing this report.

Ghanaians commend John Boye for the kind act

Netizens who reacted to the video showered praise on John Boye for his benevolent act towards the girl.

fuseinismoda indicated:

God bless you John Boye

@byGod commented:

Plz which John boy are you talking about

Gray reacted:

Oliver Twist she's still asking for more

MIRACLE HAYFORD 11 commented:

Good God bless you my gee

Handy reacted:

Where ever you are John boye God richly bless for her

ofosuaaamanda wrote:

John boy God bless you we still need you in Ghana Black Stars

Man supports street hawker

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man was praised after his benevolent act towards a young girl went viral.

The viral TikTok video captured the moment a young girl of school-going age started packing new exercise books and notebooks into a rubber bucket.

Apparently, she had been selling on the streets when a young man stopped her, bought all her yam tubers and decided to offer her financial assistance so that she could go to school.

