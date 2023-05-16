When Lydia Ofei's son was admitted to PRESEC-Legon, a resident of Suhum in the Eastern Region burst into tears because she couldn't afford the costs

The single mom had urged her son Isaac Obeng to enrol in one of Suhum's three SHSs as a day student, but her son chose his dream school

Obeng's mother is concerned that despite the generosity of others in mobilising his needs and sending him to school, this will not be enough

Lydia Ofei, a resident of Suhum in the Eastern Region, burst into tears when her son gained acceptance into Presbyterian Boys Senior High School, Legon (PRESEC-Legon).

PRESEC-Legon is regarded as one of the best in Ghana, and many parents will rejoice should their boys gain admission.

However, Ofei, a single parent of five who works as an attendant in a nursery school in Suhum, recommended her 16-year-old son enrol as a day student in one of Suhum's three SHSs due to financial restrictions.

Obeng's mother laments about her financial struggles

But her son, Isaac Obeng, chose Legon PRESEC as a boarding student, which generated inconsolable tears from the mother.

''I felt both thrilled and sad when the results were announced. Because I don't have any money, I advised him to enroll at a day school in Suhum. However, he stated that (PRESEC-Legon) was the only school he was interested in.

''And so, when his admission arrived, I was unlucky,'' Ofei said three months after the school selection,'' accoring to Graphic Online.

Obeng attended Suhum M/A (Municipal Authority) Experimental 'C' Basic School and graduated with a 'Grade 1' in all subjects except Social Studies and ICT.

Generous people raise funds for Obeng

He is thrilled to be a PRESEC-Legon student and enjoys every moment of it, owing to the generosity of kind people who mobilised his needs and sent him to school.

Angelina Aba Osei-Bonsu, Director of the Ghana Education Service's Suhum Municipal Directorate, who spearheaded the initiative, claims she also called a teacher friend at PRESEC-Legon, who ordered textbooks for Obeng.

According to her, Alidu Baba, the teacher, introduced Obeng to other of his (teacher) colleagues so that he might receive free extra tuition.

Osei-Bonsu is particularly grateful to Daniel Bekoe, a Suhum Municipal Education Directorate officer who brought Obeng's case to her attention. Bekoe had watched Isaac's progress since meeting him at an inter-school quiz tournament.

''The way the guy was answering questions, I knew he was good,'' says Bekoe.

Despite the help, Osei-Bonsu is worried the support from the good-hearted people may not suffice for his continuous stay in senior high school.

Her fears may confirm Isaac's mother's tears that she cannot afford to take and keep him there.

With tears in her eyes, she declares that if the first benefactors withdraw their assistance for her son, she will not hesitate to transfer him from PRESEC-Legon to a day school in Suhum.

On the other hand, Obeng is preoccupied with his studies as a science student and his ambition to become an engineer.

