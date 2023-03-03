A young Ghanaian student has wowed many netizens after a video of her dance moves surfaced online

In a video on TikTok, the young SHS 1 girl had packed her stuff but opted to thrill netizens with some interesting dance moves

Social media users who reacted to the video shared diverse opinions on the dance moves, with some urging her to learn hard

Attending senior high school is a huge milestone in the life of every Junior High School graduate, and a young girl’s way of expressing her excitement about going to school has got many people buzzing.

A video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok handle of @official_lipsy captured a moment where the young girl wearing a checked uniform danced beside her school items.

Form 1 dances nicely as she prepares to go to school Photo credit:@official_lipsy/TikTok

Ready to experience senior high school life, the young student dropped more captivating dance moves as she grooved to Ayra Starr’s hit track 'Stability'.

The 39-second video, which was captioned “I miss her already”, has sparked a lot of reaction from netizens who shared diverse opinions.

Ghanaians react to the video of the dancing SHS girl

Some netizens urged her to be measured in expectations because life as an SHS student can be tough.

Purple_p:

Ego over you

user449659355345:

u won't pray to God to help u get a good school mother do u know the kind of people u are going to meet in the school pray for a good school mother

Abisty bby:

U are dancing u will come and meet us

Eyeclear

Advice here to go and learn oooooo

Afyah chilling

First years ne big bags

Princess:

She will be with u soo

user7376528355132:

NO problem, we go make u use ur brooms to call your parents.

Presec student looks sad on his first day on campus

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that a young boy’s demeanour on his first day in Senior High School has got many people reminiscing about their time as first-year students in school.

A video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok handle of @victor_ampofo captured the moment the handsome boy looked sad and lonely on campus.

Source: YEN.com.gh